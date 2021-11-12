Morgan Stanley Purchases 162,405 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,405 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $38,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,650,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 16,373.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 846,835 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 9,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 311,697 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,573,000 after purchasing an additional 303,276 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,146,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,787,000 after purchasing an additional 226,762 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $164.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.94 and a twelve month high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

