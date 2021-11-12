Morgan Stanley Purchases 97,743 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SLM were worth $37,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,151,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in SLM by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,686,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,905,000 after buying an additional 637,289 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

