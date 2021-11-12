Morgan Stanley Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $255.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $232.32 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $239.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.26 and its 200 day moving average is $202.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

