Morgan Stanley Sells 9,680 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $36,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 270.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GXC opened at $114.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.89. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

