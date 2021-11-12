Morguard (TSE:MRC) Price Target Raised to C$190.00

Morguard (TSE:MRC) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TSE MRC opened at C$144.26 on Monday. Morguard has a 12 month low of C$102.99 and a 12 month high of C$158.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$135.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$138.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.33.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

