Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ MORF traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $61.69. The company had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.95. Morphic has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morphic will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $111,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 30,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $1,688,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,745. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,432,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,590,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,063,000 after acquiring an additional 136,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,044,000 after acquiring an additional 26,261 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after acquiring an additional 451,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,462,000 after acquiring an additional 620,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

