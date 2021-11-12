MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €124.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.89 ($92.81).

MOR stock opened at €37.39 ($43.99) on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a 12-month high of €101.90 ($119.88). The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of €41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.22.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

