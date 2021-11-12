MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Up 5.5%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shares shot up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.02. 25,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,880,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.66.

A number of research analysts have commented on MP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. MP Materials’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

