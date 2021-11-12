MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) PT Raised to $12.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get MRC Global alerts:

NYSE:MRC opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,434,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,923 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 829,066 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 684.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 374,189 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.