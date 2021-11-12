MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €241.00 Price Target at Barclays

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €241.00 ($283.53) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTX. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €214.79 ($252.69).

ETR:MTX opened at €205.10 ($241.29) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €160.55 ($188.88) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion and a PE ratio of 93.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €192.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €202.28.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

