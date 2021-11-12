Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MWA. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

MWA opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $84,961.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.