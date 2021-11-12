Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €293.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €293.00 ($344.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €277.83 ($326.86).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

