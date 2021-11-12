Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Given Buy Rating at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MYO. Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,001. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.25. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 73.84% and a negative net margin of 90.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Myomo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Myomo in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,139,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Myomo by 1,061,692.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 276,040 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Myomo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Myomo by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 101,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.