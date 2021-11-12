MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner Sells 10,000 Shares

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MYRG opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.80. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $116.30.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth about $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

