MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner Sells 10,000 Shares

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MYRG opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.80. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $116.30.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
About MYR Group
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
