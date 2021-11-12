NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NC stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NC. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in NACCO Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,155,000 after buying an additional 71,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

