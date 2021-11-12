Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NSSC. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.80.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.01 million, a P/E ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,642,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $803,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,646,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,323,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 173.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 499,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

