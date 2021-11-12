National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TMX Group Limited (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TMX Group in a report released on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$153.71.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$134.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$120.13 and a 1-year high of C$145.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$135.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

