National Bank Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.71.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OR. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target (down from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.41.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.71 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.39 and a 12-month high of C$18.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.03.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$57.25 million for the quarter.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

