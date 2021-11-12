National Bank Financial Comments on Hardwoods Distribution Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $5.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.45. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.96 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HDI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.50 to C$67.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.08.

Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$48.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$23.10 and a 1 year high of C$49.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

