National Bank Financial Comments on Lundin Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$172.00 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.54.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$12.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.11 and a 1 year high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

