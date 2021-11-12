National Bank Financial Cuts MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Price Target to C$3.00

MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS MAVBF opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $5.52.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

