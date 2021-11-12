National Bank Financial Increases CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target to C$19.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

