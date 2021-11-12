National Bank Financial Raises Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$67.50

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$60.50 to C$67.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HDIUF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

