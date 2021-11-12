National Bank Financial Weighs in on ECN Capital Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for ECN Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$113.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.50 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price target on ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.70.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$11.00 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$5.57 and a 52-week high of C$11.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.76.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,767,227.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 136.36%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.