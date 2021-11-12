National Bankshares Trims Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Target Price to C$36.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAPIF. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.88.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. Saputo has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.