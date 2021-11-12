National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.190-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NSA opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Bank of America started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.