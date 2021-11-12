Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Releases Earnings Results

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.92% and a negative net margin of 1,303.10%.

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,555. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $43.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

