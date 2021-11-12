Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.33 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 14.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NMM traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,786. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 6,215.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

