NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,789 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of NBT Bancorp worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

