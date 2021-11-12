Nebulas (NAS) Price Up 13.9% This Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $30.95 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.15 or 0.00359357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00220972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00090375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,860,755 coins and its circulating supply is 60,344,957 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

