Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Raised to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $184,478.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $159,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,621.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,958 shares of company stock valued at $778,076. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,578 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 657,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 468,486 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,913,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.