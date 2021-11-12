Neuronetics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neuronetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STIM. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lowered Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.65. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 45,723 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after buying an additional 314,059 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 1,940.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,312,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,160,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

