NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeuroPace updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NeuroPace stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.99. 7,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,253. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 19.24 and a quick ratio of 18.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.