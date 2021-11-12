Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Shares Up 18.7%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) shares shot up 18.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.08. 854,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 440,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCU. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Nevada Copper Company Profile (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.