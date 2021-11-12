Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Nevro worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth $170,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at $232,000.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nevro from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $96.96 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $96.76 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.51.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

