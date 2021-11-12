Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $104.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nevro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.38.

Get Nevro alerts:

NYSE:NVRO opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $96.76 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nevro by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.