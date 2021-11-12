Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Citigroup

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVRO. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nevro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.38.

NVRO stock opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.79 and its 200-day moving average is $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Nevro has a 1 year low of $96.76 and a 1 year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,576,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 293,514 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

