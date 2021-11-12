New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

New Jersey Resources has increased its dividend by 22.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 64.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

