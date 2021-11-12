NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NewAge had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

NBEV stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. NewAge has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $190.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NewAge stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,733 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of NewAge worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

