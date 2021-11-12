Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $689,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after buying an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after acquiring an additional 666,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.94. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.16 and a 52-week high of $486.83. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.71.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total transaction of $778,081.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,397 shares of company stock valued at $32,516,718. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

