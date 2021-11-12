Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 145.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 237.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

BATS:ICVT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.16. 239,070 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average of $100.34.

