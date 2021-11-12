Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $625.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $609.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 58.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $699.24.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,845 shares of company stock valued at $155,980,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

