Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Acquires 4,120 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ROUS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,257. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $43.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73.

