Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.5% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.25. 3,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,795. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $116.50 and a one year high of $162.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.47 and its 200 day moving average is $152.86.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

