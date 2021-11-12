Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.7% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 109,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,565,586. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $271.37 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -250.36%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.