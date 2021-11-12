Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 3,600 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

JPST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.58. 1,686,124 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71.

