NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Up 295% This Week

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $14.15 million and approximately $327,001.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 295% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $278.36 or 0.00428281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000413 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

