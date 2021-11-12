NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 62,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,137,702 shares.The stock last traded at $5.97 and had previously closed at $5.91.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 34.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 757.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 96.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 503,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 247,196 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.