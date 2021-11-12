Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Sells $3,930,003.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $3,930,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.15. 11,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.03 and a 1 year high of $170.67.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $1,291,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,203.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,904,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 26,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

