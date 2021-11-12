NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NEXT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 232,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,338. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $469.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextDecade stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

