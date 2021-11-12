NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ NEXT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 232,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,338. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $469.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
